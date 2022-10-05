Athlete of the Week: Park Hill's Kendrick Bell scores 3 touchdowns in rivalry win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park Hill Trojans quarterback Kendrick Bell scored three time Friday night, earning a rivalry win over Park Hill South and the Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week award.
“I couldn't have done this stuff without my teammates of course,” Bell said at a Tuesday team practice.
The Park Hill Trojans (2-4) hope the win can generate more positive momentum going forward.
“It's been ups and downs," Bell said. "Of course, we dropped a couple of games that we should have won, but you know, the season isn't over."
“We're not a finished product and we got a lot of season left,” said Andy Sims, the second year head coach at Park Hill. “There's a good chance we might see them in the playoffs again so we need to be prepared.”
Sims added Bell's athleticism and leadership make him a worthy team leader and Athlete of the Week award winner.
"He's done a fantastic job from year two to year one, and couldn't be more proud of him,” Sims said.
