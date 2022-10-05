Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

Athlete of the Week: Park Hill's Kendrick Bell scores 3 touchdowns in rivalry win

Athlete of the Week - Kendrick Bell
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Aaron Ladd // KSHB 41
Park Hill Trojans quarterback Kendrick Bell scored three time Friday night, earning a rivalry win over Park Hill South and our Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week award.
Athlete of the Week - Kendrick Bell
Posted at 3:43 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 16:43:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park Hill Trojans quarterback Kendrick Bell scored three time Friday night, earning a rivalry win over Park Hill South and the Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week award.

“I couldn't have done this stuff without my teammates of course,” Bell said at a Tuesday team practice.

The Park Hill Trojans (2-4) hope the win can generate more positive momentum going forward.

“It's been ups and downs," Bell said. "Of course, we dropped a couple of games that we should have won, but you know, the season isn't over."

“We're not a finished product and we got a lot of season left,” said Andy Sims, the second year head coach at Park Hill. “There's a good chance we might see them in the playoffs again so we need to be prepared.”

Sims added Bell's athleticism and leadership make him a worthy team leader and Athlete of the Week award winner.

"He's done a fantastic job from year two to year one, and couldn't be more proud of him,” Sims said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo