Athlete of the Week: Park Hill's Kendrick Bell scores 3 touchdowns in rivalry win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park Hill Trojans quarterback Kendrick Bell scored three time Friday night, earning a rivalry win over Park Hill South and the Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week award.

“I couldn't have done this stuff without my teammates of course,” Bell said at a Tuesday team practice.

The Park Hill Trojans (2-4) hope the win can generate more positive momentum going forward.

“It's been ups and downs," Bell said. "Of course, we dropped a couple of games that we should have won, but you know, the season isn't over."

“We're not a finished product and we got a lot of season left,” said Andy Sims, the second year head coach at Park Hill. “There's a good chance we might see them in the playoffs again so we need to be prepared.”

Sims added Bell's athleticism and leadership make him a worthy team leader and Athlete of the Week award winner.

"He's done a fantastic job from year two to year one, and couldn't be more proud of him,” Sims said.

