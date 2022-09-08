Athlete of the week: Ray-Pec’s Jaidyn Doss scores 4 touchdowns in win over Park Hill

PECULIAR, Mo. — Ray Pec football’s Jaidyn Doss put on an offensive showcase in week two, snagging three receiving touchdowns and returning the opening kickoff to the house.

His performance earned Doss Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honors.

“It means a lot to me, I didn't actually think I was gonna get it," Doss said. "It was a surprise to me."

Doss finished with four receptions for 94-yards and three touchdowns, plus a 90-yard kick return touchdown to open the game.

“I think the display he put on last week was one of the better displays I've ever seen in high school football,” said Sean Martin, head coach at Ray-Pec. “You know, we get the blocking down, he knows what to do with it.”

Doss is committed to Nebraska, but is supremely focused on helping the Panthers reach the ultimate goal of a state title this fall.

“It was gonna take a lot of hard work and a lot of discipline," he said. "There's gonna be a lot of ups and downs in the season, but if we want to get there, we're gonna have to get through it all. A lot of adversity."

