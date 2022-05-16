Blue Valley senior Will Jones blows crowd away with record 400 meter dash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Blue Valley High School athlete is turning all the heads of Division I recruiters. Will Jones, a senior, stunned fans when he ran a 46.29 open 400 meter dash.

"Once I crossed the finish line and I instantly looked at the board to try to see like did I get the time, did I get the time," he said

Jones snagged the fastest finish in Kansas and the second fastest in the nation. Jones also leads in the open 200 meter dash and is first in the state of Kansas with a 21.26 time.

Head boy's track and field coach Jonathan Just was beyond impressed with the race.

"I was a spectator just as much as anyone else. I had a watch on him but we were just watching seeing what he could do because I know he is very talented," he said.