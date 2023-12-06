Blue Valley Southwest’s Dylan Dunn named 2023 Simone Award winner

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley Southwest senior quarterback Dylan Dunn was recognized Wednesday as the 2023 Simone Award winner.

The presentation, which goes to the top high school football player in the Kansas City area, was made Wednesday morning at Blue Valley Southwest.

This year’s finalists included Dunn, Lee’s Summit senior quarterback Elijah Leonard, Liberty North senior defensive end/wide receiver Jayshawn Ross and Grain Valley senior running back Ty Williams.

“I was surprised to see everyone here,” Dunn said in an interview with KSHB 41 Sports anchor Mick Shaffer. “I was thinking about this all night — it was very nerve-racking.”

Dunn credited his teammates for coming together for this year’s successful season.

