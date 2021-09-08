Double trouble: Winnetonka brothers share Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jason and Johnell Essex, of Winnetonka High School, share Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honors this week, adding more fuel to their smoldering sibling rivalry.

“He's a solid player…,” Jason Essex said jokingly. “Not better than me, of course.”

The offensive duo found the endzone in Tonka’s Week 2 trouncing of nearby Truman High School. The Griffins opened their new stadium in style, winning 45-7 to climb back to .500.

“Me and him just always have been real close to each other,” started running back Johnell Essex said. “We are always trying to push each other.”

Starting off the season 1-1, new coach Benny Palmer’s Griffins head to Raytown South this Friday.