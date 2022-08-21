Fort Osage High School football on revenge tour during upcoming season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fort Osage High School football team is more than eager to avenge last season's semi-final loss to Holt, which cost the Indians a trip to the state title game.

“[It's] been in the back of our minds since that day in the weight room. On the field, we think about it out here when we're running, ” said Fort Osage head coach Brock Bult.

Bult says this loss stung like no other.

“[It] ranks up there high," he said. "Not just that we lost in the semifinals, but we had it right there and fumbled it away."

For 23 players on the team, this is their last chance to head to state.

“It’s my senior year, so hopefully we make something big happen and keep building,” said quarterback Gregg Menne. “We have a lot of seniors this year playing, so we know it's our last year, and we know we have to do something special with it."

Senior safety Roman Tillman agrees the time is now.

“When you lose a big game like that, it really puts you in a mindset, a different mindset. You want to come back and get better," Tillman said.

The Indians open up their season at home hosting Grain Valley on Aug. 26.

—