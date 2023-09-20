Grain Valley senior Ty Williams scores 6 touchdowns in win over Platte County

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Grain Valley senior standout Ty Williams left his mark on the gridiron Friday night, registering six total touchdowns in a dominant 45-24 win over Platte County.

“That was obviously like a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Williams joked. “Not often do you score six in a game.”

Williams was a workhorse for the Eagles in the win, collecting 28 carries for 338 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, along with a 64-yard TD catch for 402 all-purpose yards against a previously unbeaten Platte County.

“I have to give huge credit to my O-line,” Williams said. “They are the ones that block for me and make me look better than I am … big kudos to them."

Williams’ performance made an easy choice for our Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week.

“It's an honor. It's really cool," he said. "I never would have thought going into summer that ... I'd be in this position. But I'm really happy to be in this position, and it means a lot."

