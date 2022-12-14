Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Blue Springs South’s Maya McVey named best golfer in Kansas City area

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs South senior Maya McVey was named the 2022 Kenneth Smith Award winner Tuesday, given annually to the Kansas City area’s most outstanding high school golfer.

“I would not be as much of a hard worker as I am today without golf,” McVey told a group of reporters.

Hard work has paid off for the Central Missouri commit, winning this year’s Missouri Class 4 state title by a six stroke margin.

“Just very proud of her,” said Casey Enright, head coach for the Blue Springs South girls golf team. “Very proud of this accomplishment. Proud of the way that she led this team for four years.”

McVey is the first individual girls state champion and Kenneth Smith Award winner in school history.

“Between my freshman and sophomore year, I made a big jump. And when I saw that jump, I was like, I think I can win state,” Mcvey said. “And I did.”

The 2022 boys Kenneth Smith Award winner will be announced in the spring.

