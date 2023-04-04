Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Blue Valley North’s Jaliya Davis fueled by competitive spirit

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley North’s Jaliya Davis says her competitive spirit was honed over hours of training and hard work.

“Having a lot of energy and excitement to play and always ready,” Davis said when asked to describe her playing style.

A stellar sophomore season caught the eye of many, making her a natural fit for this week’s Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week.

“She has great leadership,” head coach Ann Fritz said of her wunderkind. “A lot of kids look up to her and you know, she keeps working hard.”

Davis led the Mustangs to the 2023 Kansas Class 6A state title, overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit en route to the 35-34 win over Washburn Rural.

“I'm really thankful for the recognition,” Davis said happily. “I think my team really helped out with that. They always look for me and make good passes,”

“I've been working hard, so to be recognized for that is a big deal,” Davis finished.

