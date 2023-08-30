Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Blue Valley North’s Logan Parks powering mustangs volleyball early in season

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Creating chemistry in the early days of the volleyball season, the Blue Valley North Mustangs hope to build from a strong showing in the annual St. James Volleyball Slam.

Starting the season 2-0, North is leaning on the star power of junior setter Logan Parks.

“She's a great teammate, a great player, a great role model," said Matt Allin, head coach for Blue Valley North. "She works really hard; she's blessed with a lot of athleticism."

Through two matches, Parks has stuffed the stat sheet, collecting 30 kills, 32 assists, four aces and eight blocks.

Her resume is lengthy, including first team All-State appearances as a freshman and sophomore and selection to the U19 Pan-American Cup Gold Medal Team in May of 2023.

“I think I'm someone who you won't necessarily look at and think of like a vocal leader or someone who's super loud or outgoing on the court,” Parks said. “Our team goal is a state championship of course."

—