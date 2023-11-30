Hy-Vee Athlete of the week: Gardner Edgerton QB leads Blazers to 1st 6A football title

GARDNER, Kan. — Gardner Edgerton junior Bravin Powell is this week’s KSHB 41 Hyvee Athlete of the Week after leading the school to claim its first ever Kansas 6A state football title.

“It's unreal," Powell said with a smile on Wednesday. “It's hard to describe, but it's just an unimaginable feeling."

Likely still re-gaining feeling back in his extremities after a snowy Saturday on the gridiron, Powell says he and his teammates were motivated by coming up short the season before.

“Anytime it became tough, we just thought about that and knew that we weren't gonna let that happen again,” he said.

Down 13-0 to Derby high for a majority of the first half, a second quarter touchdown run by Powell helped spur the comeback.

“Just stay disciplined and (knew) that we had 24 minutes left to play football, and we know that 24 minutes is plenty of time and we just had to do what we do,” he said.

