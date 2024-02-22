Hy-Vee Athlete of the week: Liberty senior going for state championship 4-peat

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty High School senior Gavin Linsman is hoping to complete a feat few have accomplished — claim a Missouri state wrestling title in four consecutive seasons.

“I don't really feel like there's as much pressure,” Linsman said. “It's more of just excitement. Knowing this is the last one makes it kind of special."

The senior standout enters this weekend’s Missouri state wrestling championships as a three-time winner, hoping to claim another ring at 150 pounds for the Blue Jays.

“He’s been an incredible leader to our younger guys,” said Dustin Brewer, head wrestling coach for Liberty High School.

Serving as a team leader off the mat and a stalwart on the floor, Linsman claimed KSHB 41's latest Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week award.

“It means a lot,” Linsman said of the honor. “Having this right before the season ends, my last season, it kind of motivates me to keep going. It's like, 'OK, I've earned this. Let's see what else I can earn.'"

