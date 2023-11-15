Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Olathe East goalie makes state championship-clinching save 

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe East goalkeeper Gabe Liston’s clutch penalty kick save in the Kansas 6A state championship game secured another state title for the Hawks.

"Every kid dreams of the buzzer beater; the big time play," Liston said. "I was lucky enough to make the play."

Liston’s stop helped energize the Hawks through the final seven minutes, securing the schools first boy soccer title since 2018.

"Gabe having those four shutouts in the last five games in the playoffs, and then obviously the huge save — that's just, I don't know how you get any bigger than that," said Keely O'Grady, head coach for Olathe East.

Liston’s strong stop made him a no-brainer for KSHB 41’s Hyvee High School Athlete of the Week award.

"Obviously means a lot,” Liston said. “I'm glad that my big play is being recognized by the community."

