Hy-Vee Athlete of the week: Plattsburg Tigers Isaia Howard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Isaia Howard might just be the biggest name in this small town.

"He's become the all-time leading scorer here at Plattsburg, he had a record breaking season last year," said Twydell Love, Plattsburg head basketball coach.

You can't talk about Plattsburg High School basketball without mentioning Howard, playing in his senior season.

"It's kind of a luxury for us. A good thing for our team, our community, that he is one of the best players on the floor night in and night out and that always gives us a chance," said Love.

Wearing number 23, Howard has scored at least 25% of the Tigers points in their last four games and averaged 32.6 points per game.

"[It's] my teammates, definitely, them finding me open spots, a lot of screens, rolling, just them finding me open opportunities to score the ball," said Howard.

Howard's sophomore season he reached 1,000 career points.

In his junior season, the Tigers went to the state tournament.

He's well over 2,000 points now and he's just 15 rebounds away from reaching 1,000.

"If I don't think I'm the best, then I think I'm already losing the game before it even starts," said Howard.

After high school, Howard plans to play basketball and study at North Dakota State University.

