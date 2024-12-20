Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week: Gabby Jackson, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The reminders of Gabby Jackson's big game are everywhere.

"I just knew that I was missing all my free throws. That's all I knew," Jackson said.

What she didn't know was the amount of buckets and boards she was putting in the box score.

"I didn't know if I've ever had anyone with 25 rebounds," SM Northwest girls basketball coach Tyler Stewart said. "It's a spectacular performance."

You heard right—25 rebounds in a game against Olathe North.

"Her ability to do that and high point the ball and go get it is really impressive," Stewart said.

She had 25 points in the game to match her rebound total.

Jackson's performance was so good, that even her pop was proud.

"He was like, 'That was impressive, I don't get impressed easily and that was impressive."'

A 25-25 double-double is a rarity in high school hoops, but Action Jackson finds ways to impact the game on both ends of the floor.

"That's definitely the biggest thing you can do when you're not scoring; find other ways to be positive on the court," she said. "It doesn't always take rebounding and steals, but it takes effort and picking somebody else up. That's always the best thing you can do."

