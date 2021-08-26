Lansing High Lions ready to roar in 2021

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. — On the shoulders of three-star prospect Caden Crawford, expectations are high entering the 2021 football season around Lansing High.

“We'll definitely have a winning season,” senior wide receiver Richie Patrick began, bragging about his new connection with the standout gunslinger.

Starting at quarterback and middle linebacker for the Lions, Crawford will be hard to miss on Friday nights.

“It's kind of like little league football, still playing both ways,” Crawford said jokingly, gripping his award after being named KSHB 41’s Hyvee Athlete of the Week.

“I don't think a lot of guys can do it. It's really hard but I enjoy it a ton,” he said.

The Lions will need more than just Crawford to be successful, traveling to De Soto and Platte County for tough matchups.

“Early on, it should be all about our defense," head coach Dylan Brown said. "That's where all of our seniors are coming back."

Lansing opens the season Sept. 3 at home versus Schlagle.

