Legendary Bishop Miege High School girls basketball coach Terry English died Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terry English, who coached Bishop Miege girls basketball teams to a remarkable 22 state championships, died Tuesday from a stroke, according to a Facebook post from the high school.

English spent most of his life teaching and coaching at the school where he graduated from in 1968.

He coached the girls high school basketball team for more than 40 years and was preparing to return to the bench for the 2022-23 season.

English, 72, retired after his 2020-21 team lost only one game, won a state championship and English was named MaxPreps National Coach of the Year in girls basketball.

His son, Jeff, took over as the team's head coach and English served as his son's assistant.

Jeff left the school for a new job and the old coach became the new coach.

"Coach English will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues, friends, students, and players," the Facebook post said. "He demonstrated commitment, grit, and love as a husband, father, educator, and coach. From 1975 to 2021, Coach English dedicated his life to a program that became a dynasty during his decades at Miege. 22 state titles reflect the team spirit and work ethic he instilled in his players.

English finished with a career record of 910-168.

He also guided the school's baseball team to a state championship.

"Coach Terry English’s accomplishments and more importantly, his example, will endure for generations to come at Bishop Miege," the Facebook post stated.

The coach's four children also graduated from Bishop Miege.

Bishop Miege will release details about the visitation and funeral for Coach English after talking with the family.

—