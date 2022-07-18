Watch Now
Liberty High School standout Karson Milbrandt drafted by Miami Marlins

Vanderbilt Commodore commit selected in 3rd round of 2022 MLB Draft
McKenzie Nelson
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jul 18, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Liberty High School standout pitcher Karson Milbrandt was drafted by the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Miami took the right handed pitcher with the 85th overall selection in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

MLB.com ranked Milbrandt as the 90th best prospect in this year’s player pool.

The Vanderbilt Commodore will now decide between signing with Miami or attending college.

“Whatever is best for me and my family, whether it's pro or college, can't really go wrong with either route,” Milbrandt told KSHB 41 ahead of the draft.

