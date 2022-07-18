Liberty High School standout Karson Milbrandt drafted by Miami Marlins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Liberty High School standout pitcher Karson Milbrandt was drafted by the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Miami took the right handed pitcher with the 85th overall selection in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

With the 85th pick, the @Marlins select Liberty (MO) right-handed pitcher Karson Milbrandt, No. 90 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/Vpb66VBrPo pic.twitter.com/ndHbDx4JCr — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

MLB.com ranked Milbrandt as the 90th best prospect in this year’s player pool.

The Vanderbilt Commodore will now decide between signing with Miami or attending college.

RELATED STORY: Liberty standout Karson Milbrandt projected to go early in 2022 MLB Draft

“Whatever is best for me and my family, whether it's pro or college, can't really go wrong with either route,” Milbrandt told KSHB 41 ahead of the draft.

—