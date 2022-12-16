Liberty North kicker to play in Under Armor All-American game

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty North High School student-athlete Blake Craig received his Under Armor All-American jersey on Thursday.

"Blake is the first ever Under Armor All-American here at Liberty North High School," said Andy Lierman, Liberty North head football coach.

This is just one of many honors for the Eagles kicker.

"He is now part of 22 records in the state of Missouri," Lierman said.

Just this season, Craig was All-Conference First-Team, All-District First-Team and All-State First-Team.

Craig's coaches tell KSHB 41 that he was actually a soccer star who was talked into trying to kick a football.

"Blake is a real-life example of what happens when you fully dedicate yourself to something and go all in," said Mark Krause, Liberty North special teams coordinator.

Earlier this year, Craig finished second in the Kohl's Kicking Class, earning him the Under Armor All-American Team honor.

"I was a big soccer player," Craig said. "Never even thought about playing football right, and just Coach Krause came up to me and he was like 'Hey, you want to try kicking?'"

Presented with his jersey for the Jan. 3rd game, Craig also signed to play football at the University of Missouri.

"Being in the SEC is great, and the culture and everything at Mizzou is just incredible," he said. "All the coaches, and the campus is amazing, I'm just excited to get there."

Craig will graduate from Liberty North at the end of the semester to head to Columbia, Missouri, just in time for spring football.

—