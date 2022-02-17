Liberty North's Greg Jones leaves for Oregon Ducks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty North's head football coach, Greg Jones is making the jump up to college ball.

After 30 years coaching in High School, 24 as a head coach, Jones will join his former colleague Dan Lanning at the University of Oregon.

Jones made his announcement via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Thank you KC for allowing this bayou boy to call this place home for over 25 years! I have had the privilege to work at several HS in the KC area and I have enjoyed everyone of them. Thank you @PrepsKC @Varsitycombine1 @810varsity for everything! pic.twitter.com/fDL3BXxGT7 — Greg Jones, CSCS (@JonesgGreg) February 16, 2022

Lanning took over as head coach for the Ducks just this past December. The North Kansas City native played linebacker at William Jewell from 2004-07. Lanning student taught under Jones at Kearney High School as a student teacher during that time. While Jones was at Kearney, he led the bulldogs to nine district titles, six conference titles and two state championships.

"We've stayed in touch ever since he student taught for me in Kearney ... I have watched him and admired him from jump to jump to jump that he's done. You know no matter what college he was at I'd go see him and watch him coach, we've always stayed in contact."

Since joining Liberty North Jones led the Eagles to a 39-19 record within just five season as the 2nd head coach in school history. This past season Jones took his team to the Class 6 State Championship game where the Eagles finished as runner ups.

"It's been an awesome ride ... [the players] really got this thing snowballing in the right direction, ever since then we haven't looked back," he said.

Now Jones takes his coaching skills out west to be a defensive analyst for the Oregon Football staff, excited to be coaching in the PAC-12. The Ducks finished the season 7-2 in the conference, 10-3 overall during the regular season and first in the PAC-12 North.

"I've watched a lot of PAC-12 cause Coach Lanning was at Arizona State for awhile and I visited there so, it's just good football," he said.

Liberty North tweeted following Jones' announcement saying they will announce the new head football coach in the following weeks and the Board of Education immediately releases Jones from his contract with LPS.