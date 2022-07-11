North Kansas City defensive end commits to Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City defensive lineman Adepoju “PJ” Adebawore announced his verbal commitment to Oklahoma on Sunday.

Listed as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com , Adebawore is the sixth-best recruit in the state of Missouri behind defensive end Chandavian Bradley of Platte County, offensive tackle Cayden Green of Lee’s Summit North, running back Jeremiah Love of Christian Brothers College, cornerback Christian Gray of De Smet and offensive tackle Logan Reichert of Raytown.

The North Kansas City Hornet is the 116th player overall in the nation and 8th at his position in the country for the 2023 Sooner class, according to rivals.com .

At 6’4” tall and 240 pounds, Adebawore had 20 offers. The defensive end had paired down his top five to Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Northwestern and Oklahoma on June 28 before his verbal commitment on July 10.

Adebawore joins Lee’s Summit North offensive tackle Cayden Green who committed to Oklahoma on Friday.

