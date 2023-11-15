Olathe Northwest’s Skyler Pierce wins 2023 Evelyn Gates award as top girls high school volleyball player

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Northwest’s Skyler Pierce won the 2023 Evelyn Gates award Wednesday as the top girls high school volleyball player in Kansas City.

Pierce learned she won the award during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Olathe Northwest High School and presented by Win for KC and KSHB 41 Sports.

She was one of four finalists that were honored during Wednesday’s ceremony. Other finalists included Liberty North’s Carlie Cisneros, Blue Valley North’s Logan Parks and Olathe East’s Chloe Tyrell.

LINK | 2 Olathe players among 4 finalists for 2023 Evelyn Gates Award

Pierce, a senior, helped to lead the Ravens to a third-place finish in Kansas 6A. She has signed to play at the University of Nebraska and will play in the Under Armour Next All-American Game.

Established in 2004, the Evelyn Gates Award’s namesake officiated high school and collegiate volleyball, softball and basketball in the Kansas City area for more than 45 years.

—