Platte County defensive end commits to Tennessee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Platte County defensive end Chandavian Bradley announced his verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. Bradley is the 17th commitment to Tennessee.

The 6’6” tall 210-pound Bradley was ranked the number one prospect in the state of Missouri by rivals.com. He is a four-star recruit and fourth overall ranked weak side defensive end in the country.

Bradley is the third top 10 prospect in the state of Missouri to announce his verbal commitment since Friday, joining offensive tackle Cayden Green of Lee’s Summit North and defensive end Adepoju Adebawore of North Kansas City.

Bradley had 33 total offers. He also had visits to South Carolina and Texas A&M in June before making his commitment.

He is the 32nd ranked player in the country, according to rivals.

