Raytown South track standout Zaya Akins commits to University of Kentucky

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown South High School track standout Zaya Akins is continuing her career at the next level, committing to the University of Kentucky Monday afternoon surrounded by friends and family.

“A weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Akins said. “God led me there. I prayed a lot…and from the jump, from my first prayer, he told me it was Kentucky.”

Akins is the Missouri state record holder at 200 and 400 meters and enters her senior season having yet to lose a high school race.

Raytown South’s Zaya Akins (@zriyyaaa) is headed to the University of Kentucky.



Akins has yet to lose a race in her high school career and is the state record holder at 200 and 400 meters @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/1PadywcLZu — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 2, 2023

“2024, that’s the Olympics,” coach and dad Eli Akins added. “We will have to be ready for that, and so on. Then after that we got pro. We want to go pro.”

Named Missouri’s track and field Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022, Akins decided between Kentucky, Georgia and Florida.

“Big Blue Nation. Good luck this season. I will see y'all next season,” she finished.