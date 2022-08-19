Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

Ready to roar: Raymore-Peculiar Panthers football packs offensive punch entering 2022

RAY PEC FOOTBALL
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Aaron Ladd // KSHB 41
Talented pass catching duo Jaidyn Doss and Jaden Reddell highlight a senior-laden offensive unit for the Panthers entering the year. Senior quarterback Zander Dombrowski called the two ‘playmakers’.
RAY PEC FOOTBALL
Posted at 4:40 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 17:40:52-04

PECULIAR, Mo. — Be prepared to strike up the band early and often in Peculiar, Missouri, this football season.

Returning seven starters on offense, the Ray-Pec Panthers expect to score points.

“Some of these skill kids we have on offense have been together for a long time,” third year head coach Sean Martin said Thursday, diligently preparing his team for a Friday jamboree in Kearney.

Talented pass catching duo Jaidyn Doss and Jaden Reddell highlight a senior-laden offensive unit for the Panthers entering the year.

Senior quarterback Zander Dombrowski called the two "play-makers."

“You just gotta give them a chance,” Dombrowski said. “And like nine times out of 10, they're probably gonna go get it."

Ray-Pec opens its season at home on Aug. 26 against Rockhurst High School.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo