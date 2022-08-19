Ready to roar: Raymore-Peculiar Panthers football packs offensive punch entering 2022

PECULIAR, Mo. — Be prepared to strike up the band early and often in Peculiar, Missouri, this football season.

Returning seven starters on offense, the Ray-Pec Panthers expect to score points.

“Some of these skill kids we have on offense have been together for a long time,” third year head coach Sean Martin said Thursday, diligently preparing his team for a Friday jamboree in Kearney.

Talented pass catching duo Jaidyn Doss and Jaden Reddell highlight a senior-laden offensive unit for the Panthers entering the year.

Senior quarterback Zander Dombrowski called the two "play-makers."

“You just gotta give them a chance,” Dombrowski said. “And like nine times out of 10, they're probably gonna go get it."

Ray-Pec opens its season at home on Aug. 26 against Rockhurst High School.

