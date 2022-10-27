Shawnee Mission East golfer Ella Slicker wins Kansas Class 6 girls golf championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ella Slicker's golf season has been anything but rough.

"I mean, it was more than I could have asked for," Slicker said. "I went undefeated. I didn't expect that at all."

The Shawnee Mission East freshman went seven for seven and brought home her first Kansas Class 6A individual state title.

"I think the year that she had is one of the top seasons in high school golf history, boys or girls," said David Hanson, Shawnee Mission East varsity girls golf coach.

Since she could hold a golf club, Slicker has been swinging one. At the age of nine, she recorded her first hole-in-one.

"I don't even think I knew what was happening," she said. "I was kind of embarrassed that my dad was like filming me."

This season, Slicker averaged a 71, which teed her up for a successful high school career.

Hanson told KSHB 41 that the sky is the limit for her.

"I truly believe the next three years you're going to see her shoot mid to low 60s, I mean she's something special," he said.

With the golf season over, Slicker will move onto basketball season as she's looking forward to playing center for the Lancers.

