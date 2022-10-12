Watch Now
SMNW star-studded running back Malik O'Atis has big career ambitions

Senior awarded Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honor
Posted at 3:00 PM, Oct 12, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Shawnee Mission Northwest High School senior Malik O'Atis continues to impress on the football field, putting up 411 yards and four touchdowns in a single game. But the running back's talents don't stop there.

"Law & Order, NCIS, CSI, all that stuff I watch — I'm obsessed with that type of stuff," O'Atis said.

He hopes to extend his skillset to include "crime stopper" with sights set on majoring in forensic science in college.

Already, O'Atis has taken multiple high school forensic classes to prepare himself for such a career.

"I want to be in the lab, so when they have a murder scene, they send all the information to me and I look at the fingerprints and all the data," he said.

When not in the classroom, the future forensics star can be found binging true crime on Netflix. He says his current show, which happens to be one of the streaming service's most popular, is "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

