St. James Academy freshman 'setting' big goals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. James Academy's Reese Messer is 'setting' big goals. The volleyball standout is ready to be part of a winning tradition as a freshman starting setter.

The 14-year-old is joining coach Nancy Dorsey, who has been leading the Thunder since day one.

“I mean her legacy is just awesome, which is so fun," Messer said. "I get to be a part of it. I remember watching her coach — it was a dream. I always wanted her to coach me.”

In the past 16 years, Dorsey has led St. James to 11 straight state championship game appearances and eight state titles.

“You know the winning is nice, that’s definitely a bonus, but it really is about the family we have created, and now Reese is a part of that,” Dorsey said.

But this young talent isn't just bound to the volleyball court, Reese is familiar with two kinds of nets.

“A two-sport athlete, she is also a basketball player, and I hear a rumor on the street is she is as good or better at that,” Dorsey said.

Watching Messer practice on the court, she demonstrates pose and adaptability.

“I’m a guard in basketball, sometimes a point guard, either one. And in volleyball, I’m a setter, but starting to hit now,” Messer said.

That setting position leaves her in a place to step up and be a leader. According to Dorsey, it will be natural for Messer.

“A setter is very much like a quarterback in football," Dorsey said. "She has to run the court, and they have a lot of responsibilities. They have to make decisions — she’s gotta make a lot of audibles if you will."

