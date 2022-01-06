Current tabs NWSL veteran, sports executive Camille Levin as GM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Camille Levin has been hired as the Kansas City Current general manager.

The 31-year-old Levin , a National Women’s Soccer League veteran and former WWE executive, will start her new role Jan. 15, the club announced Thursday.

She will handle management of all soccer operations for the Current.

“We are thrilled to add a person of Cami’s caliber to the Current executive team,” Current Co-Owner Angie Long said in a statement. “Cami is a natural-born leader with tremendous soccer knowledge and an expansive soccer network. As we continue to strive to set the standard for our sport and our league, we have no doubt that Cami will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals.”

Levin currently serves as a vice president for Blueprint Sports and Media Entertainment, where she is responsible for all athlete-related activities, and previously worked as the manager of talent development for WWE, handling talent recruiting and management for the wrestling entertainment company.

“It is an honor to join the Kansas City Current as General Manager,” Levin said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be a part of an organization with an unwavering vision of becoming a global leader, not only in women’s soccer, but in sports. The Longs and Brittany Matthews continue to build an organization with a strong commitment towards a ‘player-first’ approach, starting with significant investment in the organization and in Kansas City.

“As a former NWSL player, I sincerely appreciate and respect the history of this league and believe in its bright future with KC leading the way. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to joining the team.”

In addition to playing four seasons in NWSL with Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC), the Orlando Pride and the Houston Dash, Levin also played professionally in Sweden, Australia, Italy and Norway.

In college, Levin played at Stanford University, helping the Cardinal win the program’s first NCAA title in 2011. She was teammates with current Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta in Palo Alto, California.

The Current head to training camp Feb. 1 for their second season in Kansas City with 14 home games slated at Children’s Mercy Park.

The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup is scheduled to begin March 19.