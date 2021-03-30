Kansas City NWSL acquires midfielder Jordyn Listro via trade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten days before its inaugural match after returning from Utah, Kansas City NWSL bolstered its midfield in a trade Tuesday with the Orlando Pride.

Kansas City NWSL acquired midfielder Jordyn Listro in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

Based on Listro’s certain conditions, which likely include Listro’s playing time and production, the pick could become a second-round selection in the 2022 or 2023 draft.

Listro, 25, is Canadian. She appeared in the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and joined the full Canadian National Team for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup, appearing in two games.

“We were very impressed with her when we played Orlando earlier this preseason,” Kansas City NWSL coach Huw Williams said in a statement. “Jordyn plays with an aggressive mentality, and we think she is a young player on the rise.”

Listro played collegiately at the University of South Florida, where she appeared in a school-record 82 games. She started her professional career with UDG Tenerife in Spain’s Primera Division, the top flight for women’s soccer.

She made three appearances, all starts, in the NWSL’s 2020 Fall Series for the Pride, picking up a yellow card in each match.

Kansas City NWSL opens its debut season April 9 at the Portland Thorns in the 2021 Challenge Cup.

After another road game April 20 at the Chicago Red Stars, Kansas City NWSL makes its home debut at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26, against the Houston Dash at Field of Legends in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City NWSL players played for the Utah Royals FC, which ceased operations after three seasons (2018-20).

The original KC_based NWSL franchise, FC Kansas City, shut down after five seasons (2013-17) and became the Utah Royals.