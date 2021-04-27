Kansas City NWSL to open regular season home slate May 26

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City NWSL will play three of its first four matches of the 2021 regular season on the road as part of a 24-game slate.

Kansas City, which is 0-2-1 with one game remaining in the season-opening Challenge Cup, kicks off the NWSL regular season at Racing Louisville on Saturday, May 15, then plays at the Houston Dash on Sunday, May 23, before its official home opener against the Chicago Red Stars on Wednesday, May 26, at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Each NWSL team will play in Kansas City at least once during the 2021 season, which ends for Kansas City with a home game against the OL Reign on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Kansas City wraps up the Challenge Cup against the Reign at 7 p.m. on Monday at Legends Field.

The Reign, Houston Dash and North Carolina Courage each play twice at Kansas City this season.

Six teams will qualify for the postseason with the top two teams in the 10-team NWSL receiving a bye to the semifinals and the next four teams meeting in the quarterfinals.

The 2021 NWSL Championship is slated for Saturday, Nov. 20.

Broadcast information for the regular season will be released at a later date.