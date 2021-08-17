Watch
KC NWSL acquires Salina native Adrianna Franch from Portland Thorns FC

United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0.
Posted at 6:53 PM, Aug 17, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC NWSL acquired Salina, Kansas, native Adrianna Franch from Portland Thorns FC, the club announced Tuesday.

Franch, who was selected for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, secured a bronze medal with the U.S. Women’s National Team at the games.

She's also appeared on the U.S. Women's National Team eight times.

“This move is even more special to me as my life and career have come full-circle and I’m proud to represent the greater Kansas City area and play in front of the community,” Franch said. “I know what Angie and Chris Long are capable of and what their commitment is to the club and our sport. I am very excited to see what the future holds for my new club.”

Thorns FC will receive receive goalkeeper Abby Smith and $150,000 in allocation money in exchange for Franch.

