KC NWSL releases new team name

The wait is over — Kansas City NWSL released its new team name Saturday night.

KC NWSL is now officially the Kansas City Current.

Chief Operating Officer Amber Cox said fans attending the 7 p.m. match are the first to have access to merchandise featuring the new team name and crest before those items go live online for all fans on Monday.

Earlier in the week, Brittany Matthews, part-owner of KC Current, teased the release of the new name during a press conference Tuesday.

Following social media posts featured rolling waves and moonlight ripples, prompting the public to speculate the name would somehow involve water.

As the first half concluded before the announcement at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, OL Reign was up 1-0.

A quick mid-game jersey switch to don the new crest energized KC Current for the second half.

Also on Tuesday, it was announced the team will soon have its own stadium along the Berkley Riverfront.

Expected to open in 2024, the first National Women's Soccer League stadium will have the capacity to house 11,000 fans.

