KC NWSL sunk by late OL Reign goal, 2-1

KC NWSL finished the 2021 Challenge Cup with a 2-1 loss to the OL Reign Monday night in the team's first game ever at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan.

The home side struck first with an early goal from forward Mallory Weber.

But the Reign evened things up later in the first half when Jessica Fishlock knocked home a penalty kick in the 34th minute.

The game-winner came in the 84th minute when Celia Jimenez Delgado found the back of the net with a header.

The OL Reign finished the Challenge Cup with a 2-1-1 record. Kansas City finished with a record of 0-3-1.

Kansas City's first regular season match will be on May 15th in Louisville against Racing Louisville.