KC WoSo remains winless; dominated by Dash in home opener

Huw Williams’ side shutout in first home game
Kansas City's Amy Rodriguez (8) talks with a referee during the first half of an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Portland Thorns FC on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Posted at 9:35 PM, Apr 26, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City’s second stint in the National Women’s Soccer League is off to a slow start.

The Houston Dash dominated the pitch Monday, thumping KC NWSL 3-1 in the team’s inaugural home match at Children’s Mercy Park. Substitute Michele Vasconcelos scored the team's lone goal on a breakaway in the 75th minute.

KC’s attack continues to leave much to be desired, generating just nine total shots to Houston’s 18. Despite being outshot by Houston, KC controlled 57 percent of possession.

Before the match, Huw Williams spoke candidly about his lack of confidence in the team’s attack, saying ‘we must generate more chances.’

Kansas City (0-2-1, one point) will host Megan Rapinoe and OL Reign on Monday, May 3 in the final leg of the league’s Challenge Cup.

