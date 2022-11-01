2022 NWSL Championship was most-watched match in league history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Kansas City Current did not ultimately win the NWSL Championship, viewers still tuned in to watch the game.

Viewership numbers for the NWSL championship game were released Tuesday morning by the league and it was most most viewed NWSL match in league history.

The 2022 #NWSL Championship drew in 915,000 viewers Saturday, a +71% jump from last year 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jQ6G0VWuLp — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 1, 2022

According to the NWSL, 915,000 people tuned in to watch the Current take on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL championship this week. That was a 71% jump from last year's championship game.

While ultimately the Current fell short of achieving the ultimate prize, losing 2-0 to the Thorns, interest in the Current has grown tremendously over the year.

