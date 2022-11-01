Watch Now
2022 NWSL Championship was most-watched match in league history

Posted at 11:21 AM, Nov 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Kansas City Current did not ultimately win the NWSL Championship, viewers still tuned in to watch the game.

Viewership numbers for the NWSL championship game were released Tuesday morning by the league and it was most most viewed NWSL match in league history.

According to the NWSL, 915,000 people tuned in to watch the Current take on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL championship this week. That was a 71% jump from last year's championship game.

While ultimately the Current fell short of achieving the ultimate prize, losing 2-0 to the Thorns, interest in the Current has grown tremendously over the year.


