'It’s a wonderful time for women’s sports': Fans packed NWSL Championship watch party to support KC Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans donned teal, "heartland" red and "storm" blue to pack Union Station's Haverty Family Yards for the NWSL Championship match Saturday night.

“I’m just excited. I can't explain it. I'm very, very, very excited,” said supporter Jennifer Hill.

A flow of excitement and pride energized the space for 90 minutes.

“It's unbelievable how this team has grown, it's unbelievable the way this city has embraced this team and it's unbelievable what these ladies have done,” said Devan Dignan, watch party attendee.

Young soccer stars in attendance watched their idols cap a historic season, even though it ended in a 2-0 loss to the Portland Thorns .

"I like soccer, and why I play soccer is because it's such a good experience for me and all my friends,” said Daisy Williams. “So I play goalkeeper, and my idol on KC Current is Franch. I really like how she is really good at goalkeeping, and she kind of inspires me to be such a good goalie.”

Daisy came to the watch party with her dad Dwight and mom Mallory, who is a former soccer player. Thinking about the future of the sport, especially for women, brought tears to Mallory's eyes.

“There was an end when we played college soccer, and now there is not,” Mallory Williams said. “We can keep going. They can get paid for it, and it's great.”

Despite the loss, fans were eager to recognize the success of the season.

“When Title IX started, and knowing the struggle for women in sports, I am so excited we have a women’s team and it's selling in Kansas City," said fan Kelly Smith. "We have women owners that are backing this team, we have a new stadium that’s coming that’s designed and built by women, so it’s a wonderful time for women’s sports."

