4 KC Current players, 1 coach named finalists for 2024 NWSL Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City Current players and one coach have been named finalists for the 2024 NWSL Awards.

The five are up for four honors: Most Valuable Player (Temwa Chawinga), Midfielder of the Year (Vanessa DiBernardo and Lo’eau LaBonta), Rookie of the Year (Claire Hutton) and Coach of the Year (Vlatko Andonovski).

In her first season with the league, Chawinga was the first player to score 20 goals in a single season, score in eight straight games and score against every other team. She also was dubbed the 2024 NWSL Golden Boot winner.

Midfielder DiBernado scored the first-ever goal in CPKC Stadium and has collected five goals and six assists throughout the season.

Also up for the midfielder honor is LaBonta, who serves as captain. She has six goals on the season.

Rookie Hutton has “shown the poise and skill of a 10-year veteran” despite signing just before her 18th birthday, per the club.

Andonovski rounds out the finalists. Since returning to Kansas City, he has coached the team from 11th in 2023 to entering the 2024 playoffs as the fourth seed.

Fans can vote on individual award winners as well as the Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team here.

Voting ends at 2 p.m. Friday.

The award winners will be decided using a scale of 40% player votes, 25% owners/GMs/coaches votes, 25% media votes and 10% fan votes.

The Current is back in action at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in Orlando to face the Pride in the semifinals.

Fans can watch the match at CPKC Stadium. Tickets are free, but parking passes cost $20.

