CPKC Stadium to host watch party for Current's NWSL semifinals game vs Orlando Pride

Tickets will be free
CPKC Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Current continues their push for a National Women’s Soccer League championship, fans can watch the team's match against the top-seed Orlando Pride at CPKC Stadium.

Tickets will be free, while a parking pass will cost $20.

The Current will travel to Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando after defeating the North Carolina Courage 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs on Saturday.

The date and time for the game against Orlando are to be announced.

You can claim your tickets here and your parking pass here.

