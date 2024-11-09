Chawinga's early goal sparks 1-0 KC Current win in NWSL quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current's quest for a National Women’s Soccer League championship continues after a 1-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs on Saturday.

Temwa Chawinga, who broke the NWSL single-season goal-scoring record this season, scored at the eight-minute mark off her own rebound to give the Current the lead.

Chawinga made history with that score as she netted the 100th-ever goal in the NWSL playoffs.

CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional sports team, hosted a playoff game for the first time ever.

The Current will go on the road next week to face top overall seed Orlando Pride in the NWSL playoff semifinals.

