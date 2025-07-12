Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Complimentary shuttle service will not be running for first day of Teal Rising Cup

KSHB 41 News staff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For fans heading to CPKC Stadium to catch the first day of the inaugural Teal Rising Cup Saturday, the KC Current's complimentary shuttle service will not be an option, according to the stadium's website.

The Teal Rising Cup, a four-team tournament hosted by the Current, starts with a match between Chicago Stars FC vs. Corinthians SC at 4:30 p.m.

The Current's match against Palmeiras is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Current supporters should refer to your event's "Know Before You Go" email for the most current transportation communications.

