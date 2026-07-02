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The Kansas City Current took one step toward expanding CPKC Stadium Thursday, potentially helping the city land matches during the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

CPKC Stadium expansion takes next step: What does it mean for 2031 Women’s World Cup?

Kansas City, Missouri, City Council members approved an ordinance Thursday to begin negotiations with the team to commit up to $235 million in incentives to help cover the costs of redevelopment along the riverfront.

Courtesy: Kansas City Current and Gensler A rendering showing an expanded CPKC Stadium, a parking garage and multi-story building immediately north, and the Current Landing project under development along the Missouri River in Kansas City, Missouri.

The proposal calls for expanding the stadium’s seating capacity from 11,500 to 18,000, building a parking garage, and adding more residential and commercial space in the area.

Matches in previous Women’s World Cup events have taken place in stadiums with fewer than 20,000 seats.

Courtesy: Kansas City Current and Gensler A rendering showing an expanded CPKC Stadium and a pedestrian bridge connecting the stadium with a parking garage in Kansas City, Missouri.

The United States is part of a group bidding to host the 2031 tournament. FIFA should announce where the event will take place in November.

“I think it’d be awesome to have the Women’s World Cup here, too. The city’s responded pretty well, in my opinion, to having a lot of people here,” said Cole Perkins, who lives on the riverfront.

Will Shaw/KSHB Cole Perkins walks his dog.

Throughout the men’s tournament — which is currently taking place in 16 cities, including Kansas City — fans have said they’d like to see the women’s tournament in town, too.

“If that does happen, we’ll probably be watching it together,” Aubrey said next to her friend at a watch party in June.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Friends Gwen and Aubrey attend a World Cup watch party.

Supporters of the Netherlands men’s team marched through downtown Kansas City in a sea of orange during a fan walk last month. The owners of the bus, which leads the traditional march, said they’d consider coming back to Kansas City if selected as a Women’s World Cup host.

“Personally, I love women’s football," Henk Van Beek said. "I love the atmosphere. It’s a different spirit in the stadium. I love that."

Chris Morrison/KSHB Henk Van Beek drives an orange bus in support of the Netherlands soccer team.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said the revitalization of the riverfront proves Kansas City can host the world again.

“This shows we know how to deliver really major events, and this community has a true commitment to women’s sports,” Lucas said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

He pointed out the developers have agreed to cover any shortfalls in the project that prevent the city from repaying any loans or bonds it takes out as part of the agreement.

Any deal the city manager negotiates with the team must come back to the city council for final approval.

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