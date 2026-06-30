‘Bigger than a stadium’: KC Current shares renderings of stadium, riverfront expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current unveiled renderings Tuesday of what a stadium expansion and additional surrounding development could look like.

More growth along the riverfront reflects what the club has long believed: that it has “always been bigger than a stadium.”

Courtesy: Kansas City Current and Gensler A rendering showing an expanded CPKC Stadium, a parking garage and multi-story building immediately north, and the Current Landing project under development along the Missouri River in Kansas City, Missouri.

The preliminary renderings were presented Tuesday morning during the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee meeting as the city weighs issuing up to $235 million in special obligation bonds to support the project.

Ordinance 260565 directed city officials to work with the club on the project, which was to include an expanded stadium, parking garage, mixed-use development and supporting infrastructure. KSHB 41’s Charlie Keegan previously reported that additional funding and incentives would also aid the development.

Courtesy: Kansas City Current and Gensler Rendering showing fans arriving to CPKC Stadium from the east along Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The Kansas City Current presents one of the greatest success stories in our city’s recent history, and CPKC Stadium has already proven that world-class investment in women’s sports pays off,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news release earlier this month.

The Current believe creating a more robust riverfront through “bold ideas, private investment and public partnership” will solidify the area as a "global destination."

The expansion would increase stadium capacity by 6,500, jumping from 11,500 seats to 18,000 seats.

Courtesy: Kansas City Current and Gensler A rendering showing an expanded multi-level south stands at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Building a place where families and generations can gather, celebrate and connect,” the Current shared.

The Current has already invested more than $350 million in private capital into the riverfront. In the next decade, the ownership group looks to commit more than $1 billion in private investment.

Courtesy: Kansas City Current and Gensler Rendering showing the Current Landing Plaza outside of an expanded CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mayor Lucas and the Current have touched on future opportunities the development could bring.

The club believes expansion means more major events, jobs, tourism and economic development. Earlier this month, the mayor noted that expansion could help Kansas City host the world again for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup or the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup.

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