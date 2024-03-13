CPKC Stadium, home of KC Current, solidified as culinary destination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Popular shops across Kansas City are opening their doors to a new set of customers.

“Kansas City has such a thriving food and beverage culture,” said Ali Bush, vice president of marketing at Boulevard Brewing Company.

CPKC Stadium will soon be home to award-winning chefs in the Kansas City area, including Waldo Thai, Billie’s Grocery and Boulevard Brewing Company.

Waldo Thai plans to offer dishes from owner Pam Liberda’s home of Northern Thailand.

“Being a part of this journey, it made me feel proud of who I am,” Liberda said. “And just to represent our culture in the stadium as the first women’s stadium, it’s a big deal.”

Liberda created three dishes for the groundbreaking stadium.

The crispy rice salad with pork has the perfect crunch straight out of the frier.

On the lighter side, Liberda created a Sukhothai noodle, which is a staple in northern Thailand. And finally, the lemongrass pork with spicy chili garlic sauce.

“I was like, I don’t even care if I make money or not. I just want to be a part of something bigger than me,” she said. “And it’s going to be something I can show my kids for the next generation.”

Billie’s Grocery will continue to focus its efforts on health-conscious offerings.

The restaurant’s staple sesame chicken salad will remain on the stadium menu along with a ruben wrap, grilled chicken bowl and their famous gluten free cookies.

“It enhances the ability for those who are limited to the varieties of food that are out there, that have the allergies,” said Christy Skiles, manger for Billie’s Grocery.

Fans can wash down their meals with a refreshing Boulevard beverage.

Options include the specialty Teal Rising lager, Quirk seltzers, Space Camper, Southwest Boulevard and more.

“The team’s vision for our community and for women’s sports overall is just really, it’s so impactful and inspirational and historic,” Bush said. “We honestly feel really fortunate to be part of a community that sees the values of women’s sports.”

Boulevard is putting it’s “Teal Rising” brew front and center.

The light and crisp beer gives back to WIN for KC, empowering local women and girls in sports.

You can view a map of the culinary offerings by clicking here.

—