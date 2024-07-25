CPKC Stadium makes TIME’s list of 'World’s Greatest Places of 2024'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, was named as one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2024 by TIME Magazine.

The stadium, located along the Missouri River and flanked by the single spire of the Christopher S. Bond Bridge, was listed as one of 51 places to visit around the world in 2024. It’s home to the Kansas City Current professional women’s soccer team of the National Women’s Soccer League. The list also included 49 places to stay across the world.

In a write-up celebrating the stadium, the magazine notes the $120 million stadium was the first purpose-build stadium for a women’s professional sports team.

The team has taken immediately to their new home, winning all but one of their matches this so far this season at CPKC Stadium, helping the team to second place in the standings entering the second half of the NWSL regular season.

The NWSL has already announced it will play its championship game this season on Nov. 23 at CPKC Stadium.

CPKC Stadium will also host the Big 12 Soccer Championship from Oct. 30 to Nov. 9, 2024 and Nov. 1-8 2025.

