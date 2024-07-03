CPKC Stadium to host 2024 NWSL Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CPKC stadium — the first stadium in the world built for a women's sports team — will reportedly host the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Championship, the KC Current confirmed with KSHB 41 News on Wednesday.

Kansas City now prepares to host the championship for the first time in history on Nov. 23.

CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current, opened its gates on the Berkley Riverfront in March 2024 .

“CPKC Stadium epitomizes the explosive growth and investment we are witnessing in the NWSL, women’s soccer and women’s sports around the world,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “It was a natural choice to stage the league’s marquee event in a venue that exemplifies the profound impact of infrastructure, investment and community support on the continued development and success of our sport.”

With a capacity to hold 11,500 fans, there's no seat in the stadium that's more than 100 feet from the pitch, giving fans an intimate experience in a state-of-the-art facility.

The Kansas City Current have sold out every home match this season.

A variety of events, including the Fan Fest, will surround the championship in KC.

