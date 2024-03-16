PHOTOS: Sights from historic KC Current home opener at CPKC Stadium
Saturday, March 16, was a historic day in Kansas City, Missouri, as the KC Current kicked off it's season at CPKC Stadium, the world's first stadium built specifically for women's sports.
Photo by: David Medina/KSHB CPKC Stadium signPhoto by: KSHB 41 News staff CPKC trainPhoto by: KSHB 41 News staff Fans arrive early and wait to get into CPKC Stadium for the historic KC Current home opener on Saturday, March 16.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Fans arrive at CPKC Stadium on March 16, 2024, for the historic KC Current home opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff KC Current fans pose for a picture at CPKC Stadium on March 16, 2024.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff KC Current dancers get the crowd going on opening day at CPKC Stadium.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Kansas City icon Tech N9ne hyped up the crowd at CPKC Stadium ahead of the KC Current's historic home opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Tech N9ne interacts with fans at CPKC Stadium ahead of the historic home opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at CPKC Stadium for the KC Current's historic opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Fans enter CPKC Stadium on Saturday, March 16, for the KC Current's historic home opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Fans enter CPKC Stadium on Saturday, March 16, for the KC Current's historic opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and KC Current fans pose for a picture at CPKC Stadium.Photo by: KSHB 41 New staff Fans inside CPKC StadiumPhoto by: KSHB 41 New staff Fans get face paintings during the historic KC Current opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff