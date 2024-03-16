Watch Now
PHOTOS: Sights from historic KC Current home opener at CPKC Stadium

Saturday, March 16, was a historic day in Kansas City, Missouri, as the KC Current kicked off it's season at CPKC Stadium, the world's first stadium built specifically for women's sports.

Current home opener Photo by: David Medina/KSHB CPKC Stadium CPKC Stadium signPhoto by: KSHB 41 News staff CPKC train CPKC trainPhoto by: KSHB 41 News staff Fans at CPKC Stadium Fans arrive early and wait to get into CPKC Stadium for the historic KC Current home opener on Saturday, March 16.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Fans at CPKC Stadium Fans arrive at CPKC Stadium on March 16, 2024, for the historic KC Current home opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Fans pose for pictures at CPKC Stadium KC Current fans pose for a picture at CPKC Stadium on March 16, 2024.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff KC Current dancers KC Current dancers get the crowd going on opening day at CPKC Stadium.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Tech N9ne hypes up crowd at CPKC Stadium Kansas City icon Tech N9ne hyped up the crowd at CPKC Stadium ahead of the KC Current's historic home opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Tech N9ne with fans Tech N9ne interacts with fans at CPKC Stadium ahead of the historic home opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at CPKC Stadium Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at CPKC Stadium for the KC Current's historic opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Fans enter CPKC Stadium Fans enter CPKC Stadium on Saturday, March 16, for the KC Current's historic home opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Fans enter CPKC Stadium Fans enter CPKC Stadium on Saturday, March 16, for the KC Current's historic opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and fans Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and KC Current fans pose for a picture at CPKC Stadium.Photo by: KSHB 41 New staff Fans inside CPKC Stadium Fans inside CPKC StadiumPhoto by: KSHB 41 New staff Fans get face paintings Fans get face paintings during the historic KC Current opener.Photo by: KSHB 41 News staff

