Current acquire 2 Kansas City natives in trade with Racing Louisville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current acquired two players with ties to the area in a trade Thursday with Racing Louisville.

Forward Cece Kizer, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate, and defender Addisyn Merrick, a Lee’s Summit North graduate, will join the Current, which sent an international roster spot through the 2023 season and $150,000 in allocation money to Racing Louisville.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Current The Kansas City Current acquired forward Cece Kizer (left) and defender Addisyn Merrick (right) in a trade Thursday, June 9, 2022, with Racing Lousiville.

The Current could be on the hook for an additional $25,000 in allocation money, which is conditional on Kizer’s performance with her hometown franchise.

“As we continue to build the franchise, it’s amazing to be able to recognize the great talent that comes from the Kansas City area,” Current General Manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome them home and look forward to the impact they will have.”

Racing Louisville originally acquired Kizer, who started a team-high 22 games and scored five goals last season, in the 2021 NWSL Expansion Draft.

Kizer, who was the No. 13 overall pick in 2019 by the Houston Dash after starring at the University of Mississippi, has two assists in seven appearances this season.

She spent the 2020 season on loan at Kolbotn in Norway, according to a release from the Current.

“Returning home to Kansas City is a dream come true,” Kizer said in a statement. “The Current have built an incredible organization with their investment in facilities and the amazing fan base. I can’t wait to join the team.”

Merrick, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft by the North Carolina Courage after her career at the University of Kansas, was the 2019 Big 12 Defender of the Year for the Jayhawks, who won the conference tournament that season.

“I am so excited to join the Current,” she said in a statement. “Being able to come home and play is very special to me and the opportunity to play for a club that is changing the landscape for women’s sports in Kansas City. I can’t wait to get started.”

She originally was acquired by Racing Louisville in the 2020 Expansion Draft but battled injury her first two seasons with the club.

Both players will be available for selection on Saturday when the Current host the NJ/NY Gotham for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Children’s Mercy Park.

