Current defender Izzy Rodriguez pens 3-year extension deal with club to stay on through 2028 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a big week for Kansas City Current defender Izzy Rodriguez.

On the heels of her first national team appearance, the club announced Rodriguez has agreed to a three-year contract extension to stay with the team through the 2028 season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be staying in Kansas City to continue my career,” Rodriguez said in a news release. “The Current has cultivated a championship environment that I am so grateful to be a part of. I’m looking forward to working to bring a trophy to the city and the best fans.”

ROCKET RODRIGUEZ TO THE MOON 🚀@izzyrodriguezzz signs a new contract with the club through 2028 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/46gYbpDNlO — KC Current (@thekccurrent) July 1, 2025

Rodriguez, an Ohio State University star, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NWSL Draft.

She originally signed a one-year deal with the Current before agreeing to a two-year deal in 2023.

Her professional career in Kansas City includes 93 appearances, 52 starts, four goals, 10 assists and over 5,000 minutes of play across all competitions.

Plus, Rodriguez has been honored by the NWSL Best XI of the Month twice and is tied for second in franchise history with eight regular-season assists, per the team.

“We’re beyond thrilled that Izzy will keep developing her game in Kansas City, and we can’t wait to watch her continue to shine,” general manager Caitlin Carducci said in the release. “She has demonstrated a tremendous commitment to the club since she joined the Current which certainly does not go unnoticed by staff, players and supporters alike.”

LEFT FOOT LETHAL 🔥



More @izzyrodriguezzz rockets for years to come 👏 pic.twitter.com/1qddUxldEL — KC Current (@thekccurrent) July 1, 2025

Carducci described Rodriguez as the “gold standard for what it means to be a great teammate.”

“She’s a true student of the game with such a bright future,” Carducci said of the defender.

Rodriguez, a Canton, Michigan, native, made a splash Sunday, June 29, in her first United States Women’s National Team appearance. She scored in the 42nd minute and logged 90 minutes in the friendly with the Republic of Ireland.

Rodriguez said the moment made her “want to cry.”

“It made me want to cry” 🥹 @izzyrodriguezzz



Scoring your first #USWNT goal - surreal moment in your career that you never forget.



(via @USWNT) pic.twitter.com/mowDbRqe7k — KC Current (@thekccurrent) June 29, 2025

Before her collegiate and professional careers, Rodriguez was a key player on “various youth national teams,” playing in the 2016 Concacaf U-17 Championship, 2018 U-20 Concacaf Championship and 2018 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Just last week, teammate Michelle Cooper signed a three-year extension.

The Current return to CPKC Stadium on July 12 for the inaugural Teal Rising Cup.

—