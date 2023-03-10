Current MF Debinha has NWSL's 2nd-highest rating in FIFA 23 video game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current will come out strong in the inaugural FIFA 23 ratings for the NWSL, which were released Friday morning.

The Current's new star midfielder, Debinha, enters the 2023 NWSL season as the second-highest rated player in the NWSL according to EA Sports.

With a rating of 88, she trails only San Diego Wave FC striker and U.S. Women's National Team captain Alex Morgan, with a rating of 90.

The best of the US ⚽ Introducing new #FIFARatings for the @NWSL



Check out the full list at https://t.co/17rrNYZJfC#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/PW6KIByz6j — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 10, 2023

Among all women internationally , Debinha's rating will be for tied for eighth-highest in the game.

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, who is also the cover athlete of FIFA 23 alongside Paris Saint-Germain FC forward Kylian Mbappe, is the highest-rated women's player overall.

Debinha is the highest-rated South American women's player and the sixth-highest rated South American soccer player overall, both men and women.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Current Debinha is coming to Kansas City. The Kansas City Current landed one of the biggest names in the women’s game Monday, announcing the signing of free-agent midfielder Débora Cristiane de Oliveira.

Only PSG forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar, goalkeepers Allison and Ederson, and Manchester United central defensive midfielder Casemiro have a have a higher rating than Debinha among South American players.

Seven Current players, including Debinha, received a rating above 80 in the game.

That group includes goalkeeper AD Franch, who tied for ninth among all NWSL players , and tied for the highest rating among all NWSL goalkeepers.

Here are the Current's top 10 highest-rated players:



MF Debinha, 88 GK Adrianna “AD” Franch, 85 MF Desiree Scott, 84 Sam Mewis, 82 MF Vanessa DiBernardo, 82 D Hailie Mace, 82 MF Lo’eau LaBonta, 81 D Elizabeth Ball, 79 MF Morgan Gautrat, 78 MF Claire Lavogez, 77

Check out the full NWSL ratings, including all KC Current players, on the EA Sports website .

FIFA ratings are scaled from a 1-99 rating scale. Similar to fellow EA Sports franchises NHL, UFC, F1 and Madden NFL franchises, the higher the rating the better, so getting a 99 is the rating that players want.

In the FIFA games, a players rating is determined by six factors — the players speed, shooting ability, passing ability, dribbling ability, defensive ability and physical attributes.